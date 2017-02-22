Three Counties Open Photography Exhibition, 2017, Keele University (22 February – 29 March)



The Three Counties Open Photography Exhibition opened in the Art Gallery, Chancellor’s Building, Keele University last night, and runs to 29 March. I am delighted to have had three pictures selected for exhibition and thrilled to hear today that my picture Adoration of the Keepers has been awarded first prize. It is a considerable honour.

Adoration of the Keepers is of course a contemporary nativity scene. Like many of my narrative pictures it was inspired by an Old Master painting, in this case The Adoration of the Shepherds by Rembrandt.

The picture features gamekeepers and their families in Staffordshire and I would like to thank them very much for agreeing to give up their time and be part of this image. I would also like to express my thanks to Elizabeth Franks who assisted with both the production and post-production of the image. As with many of the best things in life, the completed picture is very much a collaborative effort.

