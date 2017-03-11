I’ve just completed a series of pictures inspired by Dutch still life painting. This has been a tremendous co-operative effort with Suki Miles, who conceived and produced all the costumes for the shoot, and Paola Sammartino whose post-production genius has come to the fore yet again. Thank you Suki and Paola because I know this shoot took a tremendous amount of effort. Thank you also to models Carla, Lulu and Mischkah for your hard work on this shoot. I hope you believe the result is worth it.

The image above is a close up from one of the images, not all of which can be published on WordPress or Facebook. You can see a complete set of images here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/49995687/Dutch-Still-Life

