We are opening our garden this afternoon and tomorrow, under the National Garden Scheme. A huge amount of effort has gone into making the garden ready and this is the opportunity to thank Barry and Sheila Fisher and their team for all their hard work. Fortunately the sun shone last week, and they just had time to stop for a brew.

Thank you also to all the volunteers who will be raising money for local charities over the two days of the opening.

