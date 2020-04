I have been working on this print for a few days now. It’s the largest photogravure I have made and whilst the basic technique is the same whether A5 or A3, the larger size seems to be much more stressful. I’ve made both a black and white and coloured image and I’m still reflecting on which I prefer.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related