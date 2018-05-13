Successful first day of NGS garden opening

The first day of the garden opening at Barlaston Hall went as well as we could possibly have hoped. The garden looked great, the weather was kind, more than 350 people came to visit and more than 250 cups of tea were served. Many thanks indeed to the members of St John’s Church, Barlaston Afternoon WI, The Guides and the Barlaston Community Group for all their help. And an honourable mention to the vicar and the bishop who demonstrated their washing up prowess throughout the afternoon.

We received many kind comments from our visitors, and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Thank you, and we are hoping for the same again today.

