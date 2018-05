One of the great pleasures of the garden at Barlaston Hall is the woodland walk under a canopy of mature beech trees, probably planted in the 1840s. They never look better than right now with fresh foliage and dappled sunlight. It is like visiting one of nature’s cathedrals. Come and enjoy it for yourself today when the garden is open, 2-5pm, under the National Garden Scheme. All proceeds go to charity.

