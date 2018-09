Our first trip today was to the local town of Castelbuono, a small hill town with a medieval pattern of small, winding and narrow streets. Even the small municipal rubbish lorries cannot navigate these streets so the town relies on a number of municipal donkeys to navigate the streets and bring household rubbish to a central point where it can be transferred to a lorry. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related